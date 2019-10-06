Victory in Buriram gives him insurmountable lead over Dovizioso

Marc Marquez. Image Credit: Reuters

Buriram: Marc Marquez sealed his sixth MotoGP world title in Thailand on Sunday after storming to victory in a heart-pounding final corner duel with Fabio Quartararo at the Chang International Circuit, but said it had not been an “easy” year.

The win in Buriram gives him an insurmountable lead over closest rival Andrea Dovizioso with four races left in the season.

Spain’s Marquez finished just ahead of 20-year-old rookie Frenchman Quartararo with another Spaniard Maverick Vinales third.

Marquez told reporters that it was now “time to enjoy it” after a high-pressure season with many competitors clamouring to topple the reigning champion.