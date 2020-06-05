Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa clashes with Barcelona's Gerard Pique. Image Credit: Reuters

Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa has been given a six-month prison sentence and fined 543,208 euros (around $610,000) after pleading guilty to tax fraud.

Like many football stars before him, however, the striker will not have to serve any jail time as Spanish law states that non-violent first-t time offenders who are sentenced to less than two years in jail are able to avoid time behind bars by paying a further financial penalty.

Costa accepted charges of avoiding a tax payment of more than a million euros, linked to his transfer to Chelsea in 2014 and also to tax related to image rights.