Dubai: The popular Wathba Stallions Cup for Purebred Arabian horses returned to Lone Star Park Racecourse in Texas, USA on Sunday where three-year-old Uptown Geordie ran a huge race to claim a well deserved victory. The winner was ridden by jockey Anardis Rodriguez for trainer Glen P. Rottweiler.
On The Verge, the mount of Ivan Arellano was runner-up woith WMA North Wind and Victor Manue Urieta Jr. finishing third in the six furlong contest, the second of 11 races held at the venue.
Lone Star Park opened in 1997 and hosted races for four breeds -Thoroughbreds, Quarter horses, Paint and Appaloosas and Arabians.
The Wathba Stallions Cup series supports grassroots Arabian racing as part of the Sheikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Racing Festival - which has played a significant role in the promotion of Arabian racing and breeding since it was launched in 2009.
The Festival’s goal is to continue the extraordinary efforts made by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to preserve heritage equestrian sport and promote Purebred Arabian horses and the UAE heritage around the world.
The Festival has sponsored hundreds of races annually since its’ inception across Australia, Algeria, Belguim, Brazil, Denmark, France, Italy, Morocco, Poland, Romania, Russia, Spain, Sweden, UAE, UK and the USA.
The Series culminates in the worlds’ richest Arabian horse race, the Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown, a Group 1 PA run in Abu Dhabi which this year is scheduled for December 4th.
The Wathba Stallions Cup series aims to promote the breeders of Arabian racehorses, and is supported by Wathba Stallions, the breeding arm in the UAE and France, of Sheikh Mansoor Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Presidential Affairs, who is also chairman of the Emirates Arabian Horse Association.