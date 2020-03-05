Annual event is highlight of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup Festival

Dr Ghanim Al Hajri Sec General EEF, Mohammed Essa, GM DEC, and Adil Al Ghaith SVP Commercial, Emirates Airline, at the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup launch Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai:The Dubai Equestrian Club (DEC) will host the prestigious 12th edition of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup sponsored by Emirates Airline on Saturday

The event is the highlight of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup Festival.

Top riders from Dubai, the Middle East and other parts of the world will be seen in action in the 119 kilometre ride.

Adil Al Ghaith, the new Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Gulf Middle East & Iran said: “We are pleased to continue our sponsorship of the Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup.

“We are confident that this year’s edition of the ride will continue to achieve further success.”

Dr. Ghanem Mohammed Al Hajri, Secretary General of the Emirates Endurance Federation (EEF) and Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, General Manager of Dubai Equestrian Club (DEC) were also present at a press conference to reveal details about the event.

The festival is sponsored by Meydan Pillar Partners Emirates Airline and is being held at the purpose-built facility at Dubai International Endurance City.