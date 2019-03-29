Dubai: Only a few hours to wait now until we witness the annual battle for UAE supremacy and $12 million in the World Cup.

The field has a strong look about it without having a stand out name in there.

1 GUNNEVERA

Should be able to sit ‘box seat’ behind the pace and go the shortest way around. Chance of being placed.

2 CAPEZZANO

Ex Godolphin where he demonstrated only a moderate level of ability, time has obviously been his saviour, maturing into a spectacular performer this time. He has won his last two by a combined distance of almost 24 lengths, and against the best we have here too. Dangerous contender for first class honours.

3 NORTH AMERICA

I appreciate he is the favourite but he’s not my idea of the winner unless he can put last years dismal failure out of his mind.

4 AUDIBLE

Third in l last years Kentucky Derby on a wet track, but disappointed on similar in the Pegasus in January. Good looking and well mannered horse but probably not quite up to this standard.

5 SEEKING THE SOUL

Ran second in the Pegasus and has excellent credentials coming into the World Cup. He has been training super each day with no set backs and has the jockey of all time on board, Mike Smith. His genial trainer, Dallas Stewart would be a very popular winner back in the States and I think he has a strong chance of taking that glorious trophy back there.

6 PAVEL

Fourth last year after getting very hot and bothered in the mornings when training, but he has grown up now and works in business like fashion each day. May not be quite up to winning but could see a fourth spot beckoning again.

7 GRONKOWSKY

Jeremy Noseda placed him astutely to win four small events in the UK. Then moved to Chad Brown in the US, he ran the race of his life in the Belmont, finishing second to the Triple Crown Winner, Justify. May never recover from that effort.

8 AXELROD

Solid US form in Grade 1 and 2 races. Maybe a tiny bit below the very best but could run well for a bit of prize money.

9 NEW TRIALS

Ex Godolphin doesn’t look good enough on what I have seen so far.

10 YOSHIDA

Had a successful turf career before turning to dirt by chance. Beat Gunnevera two lengths in the Woodward Grade 1. Impressive to look at and impeccably prepared by Bill and Riley Mott. A definite contender for the top prize.

11 K T BRAVE

Big and powerful type with a great jockey [Joao Moreira] Maybe not up to this though.

12 THUNDER SNOW

The reigning champion but got extremely tired just three weeks ago when hammered by Capezzano. Has he had sufficient time to recover and refresh?

13 DOLKONG

Had a satisfactory campaign here in Dubai with a win and two seconds. He got an awful draw but he will be running on through the line and may well take home a cheque to Korea.

MY PICKS in order;

1. Seeking The Soul

3. Yoshida

3. Capezzan

Dark horses

1. Pavel