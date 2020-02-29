Frankie Dettori wins on Dark Power. Image Credit: Reuters

Riyadh: Bahrain completed a stunning back-to-back double at Riyadh when 50/1 outsider Dark Power benefited from a typically confident ride from Frankie Dettori to win the Sprint Cup.

James Doyle, aboard the Charlie Appleby-trained Mubtasim, had snatched the first run to the judge but was mowed down close to the finish by Dark Power.

Appleby had to settle for a 2-3 finish in the sprint with Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort winner at Meydan running on for third place ahead of Irish challenger Speak in Colors, the mount of Wayne Lordan.

Winning trainer Alan Smith, who has virtually made Bahrain his home for over 25 years, was delighted with his stable star’s performance and quickly credited his team for the victory.

“This is for the team, they have worked so hard to keep the horse fit and fresh,” he said. “I’m getting on a bit, so it’s very rewarded to have a good team behind you and the support from the owner Sheikh Issa and his Al Adiyat Racing Stable”