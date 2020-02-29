Omsiyaatee stars in Jockey Club Cup
Omsiyaatee restored order for the favourites when winning the Jockey Club Cup under a good ride by Saudi rider Alfouradi.
French big-race rider Mickael Barzalona had to settle for second aboard Be AZN Allah, with Alnaajim Albaaher taking third.
Alfouradi was given a heroe’s welcome by an animated crowd of Saudi race fans
Race 5 Jockey Club Cup
Purse: $500,000 (4YO plus), 16 run) 1,800m Dirt
Omsiyaatee (S Alghaith) A Alfouradi
Be AZN Allah (Bader Saud Rezaig) Mickael Barzalona
Alnajim Albaaher (N Al Mindeel) A Moreno
Waqoor (N Alghshyan) Luis Morales.
Winning distances:
½ length, 2 length.
Winning time:
1:51.54
Also ran: Maroof, Ala Sawab, Aenan Alaezm, Alnashaas, Aljamee, Megh Naaj, Median, Sharae, Enayat Al Majeed, Motabain