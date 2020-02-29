Jockey Club Cup won under a good ride by Saudi rider Alfouradi

Omsiyaatee stars in Jockey Club Cup

Omsiyaatee restored order for the favourites when winning the Jockey Club Cup under a good ride by Saudi rider Alfouradi.

French big-race rider Mickael Barzalona had to settle for second aboard Be AZN Allah, with Alnaajim Albaaher taking third.

Alfouradi was given a heroe’s welcome by an animated crowd of Saudi race fans

Race 5 Jockey Club Cup

Purse: $500,000 (4YO plus), 16 run) 1,800m Dirt

Omsiyaatee (S Alghaith) A Alfouradi

Be AZN Allah (Bader Saud Rezaig) Mickael Barzalona

Alnajim Albaaher (N Al Mindeel) A Moreno

Waqoor (N Alghshyan) Luis Morales.

Winning distances:

½ length, 2 length.

Winning time:

1:51.54