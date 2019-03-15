Says winning two Group 1s in one season makes it very special for him

Abu Dhabi: Jockey Szcepan Mazur showed why he is regarded as a rising star when delivering Oman-bred BF Mughader from out of the clouds to win the Group 3 Dh1 million Emirates Championship for Purebred Arabians at Abu Dhabi’s biggest meeting of the season on Friday.

The 23-year-old rider from Poland, exhibited his knack of getting a horse to up his game when coming from the back of the 13-runner field to mow down Abu Alabyad, the mount of Fabrice Veron and Rammas, ridden by former UAE champion jockey Richard Mullen in a thrilling finish to the 2,200 metre contest.

Already regarded as the best rider to emerge from Poland in recent years with four jockey’s championships to his credit, Mazur showed how a great pair of hands can be put to good effect in a highly competitive race where four horses were involved in the finish.

“He can be a difficult horse,” said Mazur commenting on BF Mughader. “I think the conditions suited him, with the rain that we had.

“But on his day he’s a good horse, he just needs to have things his way.”

Commenting on his successful second in the UAE where he has ridden 12 winners the Polish rider said: “I could not have asked for a better season given the high level of competition here.

“To rider two Group 1 winners, including one for the stable, is very special. I’m delighted.

BF Mughader is trained by Oman’s Younis Al Kalhani.

The Thoroughbred equivalent, the Group 3 Abu Dhabi Championship, was won convincingly by Gm Hopkins, the mount of Pat Cosgrave. The winner is trained by Jaber Ramadhan at the Desert 2 Stables.

Friday’s card also featured the second round o the Dh300,000 Arabian Triple Crown, a Group 3 contest over 2,200 metres which was comfortably won by Harrab, the mount of Richard Mullen.

Meanwhile, Tadhg O’Shea was kept waiting for a record 504th UAE win when he drew a blank.