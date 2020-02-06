Satish Seemar-trained Dubai Canal has the form to see off a strong field

Jebel Ali returns to racing action on Friday Image Credit: Agency

Dubai: Zabeel Stables sends out three runners, led by Dubai Canal, to contest the feature race of the afternoon at Jebel Ali Racecourse, the 1,800 metre Derrinstown Handicap which has attracted a full field of 16 runners.

Trained by Satish Seemar and the mount of Richard Mullen, Dubai Canal will hope to reprise the form that he produced to win his maiden on turf at Abu Dhabi.

Tadhg O’Shea partners his stable companion Flag Festival with the stables’ apprentice rider Sean Kirrane, fresh from four winners last weekend, aboard the third runner Hishikari.

In what appears to be a very open race, given the depth of the field, Doug Watson also looks to have a strong contender in the form of course and distance winner Tried and True.

The gelded son of Medaglia D’Oro, who has won four times in the UAE, will be joined by stable companion Big Kitten who will be making only his second local start having made his debut at Meydan a fortnight ago.

“Both are working nicely and we hope can run well,” Watson said.

“Tried and True won first up this season, but has not really built on that in two more Meydan outings, so we thought we would take him back to Jebel Ali. We were pleased enough with Big Kitten’s first run and have been keen to try him at Jebel Ali which we hope, will suit him.”

Visiting handler Simon Crisford saddles the four-year-old filly Starry Eyes for her second start at Jebel Ali since last season. She will be ridden by Megan Nicholls in what is only her second UAE mount.