For Saudi Arabian racing, it was a famous result. Emblem Road, a four-year-old American-bred son of Quality Road, had only raced in Saudi, where he was taking his record to eight wins from 11 starts. He was prepared by trainer Mitab Almulawah and carried the white and blue silks of Prince Saud bin Salman Abdulaziz.

This was a race packed with Group 1 champions such as Secret Ambition, Art Collector, Mishriff and Kentucky Derby winner Mandaloun. But one by one the challengers melted away. The Japanese star TO Keynes could not add to the incredible haul by his compatriots earlier in the evening.

All the while, Panamanian-born rider Ramos stalked the pace in midfield, but with cover, before taking down the brave Country Grammer inside the final 50m to cue one of the greatest shocks — and celebrations — ever seen in Saudi racing.

Prince Bandar Bin Khalid Al Faisal, Chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, said: “Wow. To have a locally trained horse perform that way is very emotional. I’m very happy for the connections, and I’m happy for Saudi Arabia. I think Mishriff, a Saudi Arabian-owned horse [the 2021 The Saudi Cup winner], did amazing things to spread the love of horses. And to have a locally trained horse win it is extremely special, and I’m really excited about what this means for the future of horse racing in Saudi Arabia.”

Hisham Wahed, Emblem Road’s stable representative, added: “He had trained really well. Keeping the Saudi Cup here in the Kingdom — that is the best thing, it is a great feeling. All the people here are happy that we keep it in Saudi Arabia.”