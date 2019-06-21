Dubai: Godolphin’s Blue Point will attempt to pull off a rare Royal Ascot sprint double when he returns to the Berkshire track on Saturday to contest the Group 1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes, the showpiece race on the fifth and final day of the meeting.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, Blue Point outsprinted old foe Battaash in the Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes and will now bid to replicate the feat of Australian raider Choisir who in 2003 won both the major sprints in the same week.

The five-year-old son of Shamardal set a course record for six furlongs at Ascot in 2017 with a sizzling display of speed in the Group 3 Pavilion Stakes.

The field of 18 for the Diamond Jubilee Stakes also includes the 2017 winner, The Tin Man, and City Light, who was narrowly beaten in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes last year.

Duke of York Stakes winner Invincible Army is also in the field.

Charlie Appleby commented on his sprint stars historic bid: “We left Blue Point in the Diamond Jubilee at the start of the week and the race was at the back of our minds, depending on how he came out of the King’s Stand Stakes.

“All the signs have been good so far and we felt that he deserved to have another crack at a G1 sprint on a course that really seems to suit.

“Stepping back up in trip shouldn’t be an issue as he won the Al Quoz Sprint over the trip earlier this year and holds the six-furlong course record at Ascot.

“The way it is drying out at Ascot and it will hopefully be lovely ground on Saturday afternoon.”

Appleby also saddles Epsom derby (G1) hero Masar who makes his long-awaited comeback in the Group 2 Hardwicke Stakes.

Masar faces eight rivals in his first race in a year including Group 1 Coronation Cup winner Defoe.

Appleby said: “I am delighted to be getting Masar back on the track and his preparation has gone very well.

“It is exciting to have the Derby winner back, but it goes without saying that he hasn’t raced for more than a year and will come on for the run, mentally more than anything.