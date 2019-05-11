Dubai: Armed with the ante-post favourites, Persian King and Castle Lady, Team Godolphin go in search of a French Guineas double at Longchamp Racecourse on Sunday.
The Dubai-owned stable are also just two short of reaching another milestone of 300 Group 1 winners since the stable’s launch in 1992.
Trained by the legendary Andre Fabre at Chantilly, Persian King looks the one to beat in the 12-runner Poule d’Essai des Poulains (2,000 Guineas), with Henri-Alex Pantall-trained Castle Lady enjoys the same status in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches (1,000 Guineas).
Emirati-handler Saeed Bin Surour gave Godolphin their first and only 2,000 Guineas Trophy back in 1995 when he sent out Vettori to land the 2000-metre contest which dates back to 1840.
Commenting on the Godolphin’s chances at Longchamp, Lisa-Jane Graffard, the stable’s France-based racing manager said on the Godolphin website: “Persian King is in very good form and Andre Fabre has been delighted with his progress.
“He is a horse with a lot of class and we hope that he can produce his best.”
Fabre also saddles Munitions who won a trial to get into the race.
Castle Lady puts her unbeaten record on the line in the fillies’ Classic.
Graffard commented: “Castle Lady is making only her third lifetime start and it is hard to win a Classic not having raced as a two-year-old, but her trainer has been very pleased with her progress this year.
“She has yet to race on this type of ground, but appears to be a versatile and straightforward filly and we are hopeful that it won’t be an inconvenience.
“She has done absolutely nothing wrong so far and is the top-rated filly in the field.”