Dubai: Armed with the ante-post favourites, Persian King and Castle Lady, Team Godolphin go in search of a French Guineas double at Longchamp Racecourse on Sunday.

The Dubai-owned stable are also just two short of reaching another milestone of 300 Group 1 winners since the stable’s launch in 1992.

Trained by the legendary Andre Fabre at Chantilly, Persian King looks the one to beat in the 12-runner Poule d’Essai des Poulains (2,000 Guineas), with Henri-Alex Pantall-trained Castle Lady enjoys the same status in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches (1,000 Guineas).

Emirati-handler Saeed Bin Surour gave Godolphin their first and only 2,000 Guineas Trophy back in 1995 when he sent out Vettori to land the 2000-metre contest which dates back to 1840.

Commenting on the Godolphin’s chances at Longchamp, Lisa-Jane Graffard, the stable’s France-based racing manager said on the Godolphin website: “Persian King is in very good form and Andre Fabre has been delighted with his progress.

“He is a horse with a lot of class and we hope that he can produce his best.”

Fabre also saddles Munitions who won a trial to get into the race.

Castle Lady puts her unbeaten record on the line in the fillies’ Classic.

Graffard commented: “Castle Lady is making only her third lifetime start and it is hard to win a Classic not having raced as a two-year-old, but her trainer has been very pleased with her progress this year.

“She has yet to race on this type of ground, but appears to be a versatile and straightforward filly and we are hopeful that it won’t be an inconvenience.