Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Academy (FBMA) Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Some of the most elite names in international show jumping, along with local riders from UAE have confirmed their entries for the Eighth FBMA International Show Jumping Cup at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club from February 18-20.

Held under the patronage of Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and under the guidance of Shaikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of FBMA and President of the Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain Ladies Club, the FBMA International Show Jumping Cup is hosting more than 130 international riders in contention for prize money totaling Dh525,000.

In addition to this unique annual show, a sports photography workshop sponsored by Cavallo will be held on the final two days of the event. A total of 20 participants will be given an opportunity to register and take part in this workshop, to benefit from the expertise of the Emirati sports photographer Khalid Al Kendi.

The academy’s initiatives are in line with the UAE’s vision to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier sporting destination hosting important events, including the annual FBMA International Show Jumping Cup under the name of the academy.

The show is considered a unique platform that brings together skilled international riders, and allows Emirati talents to benefit from international expertise and work to represent the UAE for more achievements.

Despite the difficult circumstances surrounding the world due to pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of participants this year reflecting the academy’s efforts to encourage Emirati women to practice sports of all kinds.

“Our special thanks to Shaikha Fatima Bint Mubarak for her unlimited support of the various events that have contributed to a qualitative shift in various women’s sports and have led Emirati women to the podiums of international stages,” Shaikha Fatima Bint Hazza, said.

“The FBMA International Show Jumping Cup is a positive re-enforcement that solidifies all accomplishments achieved in previous editions and reiterates the vision of our leaders to enhance Abu Dhabi’s position in organising some of the biggest competitive events,” she added.