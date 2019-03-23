Lee Edmondson at the Kiosk of Designs by Christiane in Bur Juman representing the Milliner Christian Edmondson in Dubai for the upcoming Dubai World Cup 2019 which will take place on 30th March 2019 in Meydan Racecourse, Dubai. 22nd March 2019 Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit:

A Dubai World Cup look is not really complete without a headpiece, or so the saying goes. In keeping with tradition, BurJuman has brought back its annual millinery exhibition ahead of the world’s richest horse race on March 30. Although the number of designers has been whittled down to just two this year, the elaborate designs and stylish looks are sure to turn race-day outfits into head-turners.

Here are the two designers coming this year:

Christiane Millinery

Born in Africa where she spent many years before travelling around the world and finally settling down in the UK, French-speaking designer Christiane Edmondson has been coming to the BurJuman event for the last 10 years. Initially a jewellery designer, she moved on to make bespoke headpieces for friends. As the demand for her fascinators grew, it encouraged her to change her lifestyle and create her own brand. Acquiring clients and exhibiting at fashion shows and bridal fairs, she made her exhibition debut in Birmingham in August 2009.

Edmondson’s designs have often been described as ‘explosive’, combining her skills with a deep understanding of women’s needs.

“The one thing you have to be precise about is the image you would like to create for yourself in this particular event,” she told Gulf News tabloid! in an earlier interview about how to pick the right headpiece. “If you are looking to stand out, I would suggest bright colours with feather elements on your hat. If you are looking for a classic look, go for something sleeker.”

Her best piece of advice to people still looking for the perfect headpiece is to carry their outfit at all times. “Bring your outfit with you,” she said. “Everyone thinks they know the colour of their dress until they see four shades of the same colour and then they don’t. It will save time and effort. It also means you can see the overall look. It’s not only about the hat, it’s about the lines and shapes it creates on a person.”

Itam by King’s Signature

Kingsley Asim-ita, the man behind Itam, is a Nigeria-based designer who started sketching hats as a child. As a teenager, his aunt was so impressed by his talent that she asked him to sketch a design and then took it to a factory in the UK to have it made. After graduating as an architect, he went back to learn millinery and launched his brand, Itam by King’s Signature, in 2012.

Also a regular at the BurJuman event, Asim-ita, who is inspired by nature, says a hat should always come before the dress. “It’s safer and more easy to coordinate,” he advises.

The UAE, he says, is different from other parts of the world as far as millinery goes

“[It is] cosmopolitan as it has different nationalities residing [and] this gives it the fashion-forward edge. Also being the centre of the world’s richest horse racing, the styles and demand always increases as the years go by.”

The biggest mistakes people often make when selecting hats or headpieces is in fit, he says.

“They get carried away with the design and material used to make the hat and don’t focus on the fitting of the headpiece considering the shape of their faces and also their hair length and style of their dresses.”

___

Don’t miss it!

The milliners at BurJuman will hold their exhibition until March 29 on Level S1.