Nader Nashed. Image Credit: Leslie Wilson/Gulf News

Dubai: Racing returns to the Jebel Ali Racecourse this weekend with one of the most attractive cards of the season so far, featuring a 16-runner handicap sponsored by one of the venue’s long-serving partners, Romeo, Interior Design LLC.

It’s not often that the main event draws such a strong and competitive field, and both sponsors Romeo Design and the Jebel Ali Racecourse management expressed delight at the interest connections have shown in the race.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to see a full field of 16 runners contest our race,” said Nader Nashed, CEO, Romeo Design.

“It is always the objective of an organiser or promoter to attract as many participants as possible. Romeo has been one of the Pillar Partners of Jebel Ali Racecourse since the early 1990s and this race, and in fact entire seven-race card, is testimony to the popularity of racing at this historic racecourse.

“Romeo Design was closely involved in the construction and design of the racecourse following the instructions of Major General Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security,” he added.

“We feel that we belong here as we have been part of the colourful journey that Jebel Ali Racecourse has had since it was created over two and a half decades ago.

“We are immensely proud of its progress and success and the image that has been built at Jebel Ali as the UAE’s Family Racecourse. This was the vision of Shaikh Ahmad and it has come to fruition.”

Jebel Ali Racecourse will also celebrate the UAE’s 48th National Day with a feast of activities and entertainment on the sidelines of what promises to be a very competitive afternoon’s racing.

Shareef Al Halawani, who has also been a associated with Jebel Ali Racecourse since its inception also echoed Nasheed’s sentiments.

“We are delighted to see such strong fields lining up for our UAE National Day meeting on Friday,” said Al Halawani.

“It’s like receiving a certificate of merit and it makes us very proud. We work very hard to ensure that high standards are maintained here at Jebel Ali with the support and encouragement from Sheikh Ahmed, our principal patron Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and all our partners who have been with us for years.