Dubai: Gennady Golovkin vs Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez II is widely expected to be one of the best fights of the year, and not just because they are considered the two best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

The first fighter between the Kazak knockout artists and Mexico’s biggest boxing star was a thrill-a-minute rollercoaster ride that disappointing ended in a controversial draw.

Both fighters had their reasons to believe that they actually won the fight, but that is now history.

On Sunday, at approximately 8am UAE time, Golovkin, 36 and Alvarez, 28, will step into the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the second time in a bid to settle, once and for all, who is the true middleweight champion of the world.

And the best way either of them can achieve that, is by knocking out the other.

In the first fight Alvarez appeared to land the more eye-catching punches but reigning champion Golovkin landed a higher volume, particularly during the middle rounds of the 12-round contest.

As the bell goes at the start of the opening round, both fighters will already know what to expect for each other in terms of power and resilience. This is obvious, and to some extent comforting, if that is the appropriate word.

But then again, will things have changed, like strategy, technique and above all power?

My guess is, we will see something new in all three areas of importance.

Golovkin has never lost in 36 fights, so he must be doing something right, and not just with his explosive fists or heart. The same can be said of Alvarez.

But I think, while the Khazak will most likely stick to tried and tested methods, Alvarez will attempt something new. He already looks better than ever and the more muscular of the two fighters, what with his menacing six-pack and power punches that he threw at the punching bag and sparring partners during his training camp at his second home in San Diego, California.

One thing is obvious from extensive training, sparring sessions and diet, Alvarez is concentrating on boosting his power, in a bid to hand Golovkin the fight defeat of his career, and through a knockout.