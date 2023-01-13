Juan Postigo Arce will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the G4D Tour @ Hero Cup as he goes in search of a first G4D Tour title at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.
The Spaniard finished third at the season-opening Australian All Abilities Championship @ the ISPS HANDA Australian Open in December and has brought that form with him to the UAE, carding a round of 73 to sit at one over par at the top of the leaderboard.
Canadian Kurtis Barkley sits in second place on three over par, a shot clear of World Number Two Brendan Lawlor, Italian Tommaso Perrino and South African David Watts.
World Number Four Postigo Arce played all seven events of last season's inaugural G4D Tour season, finishing in the top six at every one, and a maiden win this week would move him to the top of the fledgling Order of Merit.
"If I can keep playing the way I'm playing and striking the ball I think I have a good chance,' he said.
"I know Kurtis is back there, a good player, Brendan is also around, Tommaso, I have to play good golf but I think I've got a good chance to win my first G4D event tomorrow.
"I played pretty good golf tee to green and my putting was quite nice. I made a mistake on number ten, which is a reachable par five, I made a double-bogey there but the round was pretty good.
"The set-up of the course is more for match play so I'm happy with that result in this set-up."
He bogeyed the fourth but then made back-to-back birdies on the seventh and eighth to turn in red figures.
That double-bogey on the tenth dropped him back but he made a gain on the 16th before dropping a shot on the next.
Barkley registered four bogeys and 14 pars in his 76, while Lawlor and Perrino each made two birdies and Watts registered one.