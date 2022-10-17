Today (17th October) marks one month to go until Major Champions Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick arrive at Jumeirah Golf Estates for the season-ending $10 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, from November 17-20.
The fifth and final Rolex Series event of the DP World Tour season promises to be a showstopper with past champions McIlroy and Fitzpatrick set to go head-to-head as they bid to win the DP World Tour Rankings in partnership with Rolex on the famous Earth course.
The top 50 players on the DP World Tour Rankings following the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City, South Africa on Sunday 13th November will qualify to play in Dubai.
Ceremonial tee shot
Members of the media and special guests including General Abdullah Al Hashmi, Vice-Chairman, Emirates Golf Federation; Danny van Otterdijk, Chief Communications Officer, DP World; Chris May, CEO, Dubai Golf; and Tom Phillips, Head of the Middle East, DP World Tour, gathered at Jumeirah Golf Estates earlier today to witness the ceremonial tee shot to mark the official month-to-go countdown until the start of the DP World Tour Championship.
Tom Phillips, Head of the Middle East, DP World Tour, said, “With just one month to go until the DP World Tour Championship, anticipation is building across the UAE, not just amongst golf fans but also the general public who are looking forward to enjoying some of the finest premium experiences a golf tournament can offer in the form of the Championship Chalet and Earth Lounge. We’ve had a huge number of fans already register and we expect many more to avail of the free general admission tickets in the final weeks leading up to the greatest weekend on Earth at Jumeirah Golf Estates.”