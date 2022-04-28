The UAE Pro League launched a promotional tour for the Pro League Cup trophy, during which it visited the headquarters of the sponsor companies of the UAE Pro League.
The Launch of the promotional tour came days before the kick-off of the Pro League Cup final between reigning champions Shabab Al Ahli and the ADNOC Pro League leaders Al Ain at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in May 4th under the slogan of “The Eid Shines On With You.”
As a part of its promotional journey, the Pro League Cup Trophy Tour arrived at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, ADNOC headquarters, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.
Tour to continue
It was made available for visitors who were introduced to the competition and were invited to attend the game.
This tour also aims to enhance the role of UAE Pro League’s sponsors in the competition and to bring their customers and employees closer to this event. The promotional tour of the League Cup trophy is scheduled to continue in the coming days.