The UAE Pro League announced the winners of “The Best” ADNOC Pro League monthly awards powered by Etisalat for March.
Al Jazira midfielder Abdalla Ramadan won the Best Player award while Al Ain coach Sergei Rebrov picked up the Best Coach award and Al Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa claimed the Best Goalkeeper award.
Emirati international Ramadan picked up the Best Player award for the first time after achieving 1525 points, overcoming Ittihad Kalba’s Habib Al Fardan, who finished second with 1103, followed by Al Jazira’s Thulani Serero with 683, and Al Dhafra forward Guilherme Augusto Vieira, who came fourth with 645 points, while Al Wahda forward Joao Pedro sat fifth with 322 points.
Best goalkeeper
Meanwhile, Al Ain goalkeeper Eisa achieved 1869 points to win the Best Goalkeeper award for the fourth time after edging Bani Yas’ Fahad Al Dhanhani, who came second with 1275 points, while Al Jazira skipper Ali Khaseif finished third with 1134 points.
Once more, it was league leaders Al Ain boss Rebrov collecting the Best Coach award for the seventh time in a row after getting 1835 points, finishing above Al Jazira coach Marcel Keizer, who came second with 1236 points, and Bani Yas manager Daniel Isaila, who sat third with 1207 points.
The 48-hour voting stage saw a large turnout from fans casting their votes on the official UAE Pro League website and mobile app.