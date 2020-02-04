Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams celebrates his touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 Image Credit: AP

Miami: The Super Bowl broadcast on Fox drew 102 million viewers, rising slightly from last year as the NFL continues to win back its audience following a slowdown in recent seasons.

The Sunday night championship, in which the Kansas City Chiefs won 31-20 against the San Francisco 49ers, was close until the final minutes — a boon for advertisers since many viewers likely stayed riveted to the screen.

The audience total includes viewership on Fox, its Fox Deportes Spanish-language network and digital properties of Fox, the NFL and Verizon Communications Inc.

Last year’s game, a low-scoring affair between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, drew a total viewership of 100.7 million on CBS broadcast and digital.