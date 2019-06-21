Dubai: Sharjah will start the defence of their title when they face newly promoted Khorfakkan, while Shabab Al Ahli Dubai will host Hatta in the opening round of the Arabian Gulf League (AGL) on the opening weekend of the league from September 19-21.

The draw was held at Al Nasr Club’s Al Maktoum Stadium on Thursday in the presence of UAE FA President Marwan Bin Ghalita and other officials.

In other Round One matches of the AGL, former champions Al Ain will take on Ittihad Kalba, while Al Jazira play Al Dhafra.

Fujairah will face Al Wahda, while Bani Yas are pitted against Ajman and the Dubai derby will see Al Nasr take on Al Wasl.

In the Arabian Gulf Cup matches scheduled for August 22-23, Shabab Al Ahli Dubai will start the defence of their crown with a match against traditional rivals Al Ain, while Al Jazira will take on Khorfakkan and Al Nasr face Ittihad Kalba.