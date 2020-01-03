Dubai: Shabab Al Ahli completed a second-half comeback as they defeated Al Ain 2-1 in at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in matchweek 12 of the Arabian Gulf League on Thursday night.
After Shabab dominated the first half, Al Ain broke the deadlock in the 50th minute through Tsukasa Shiotani.
Ten minutes later, Shiotani gave away a penalty kick for a foul on Ismael Al Hammadi. Ahmed Khalil scored from the spot with a brilliant Panenka to level things up.
The visitors completed their comeback in the 80th minute, when Khalil released Harib Suhail to score the winner. Following the win, Shabab Al Ahli cemented their position on top of the league table, ahead of defending champions Sharjah.