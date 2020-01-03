Shabab Al Ahli in action acainst Al Ain. Image Credit: AGL

Dubai: Shabab Al Ahli completed a second-half comeback as they defeated Al Ain 2-1 in at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium in matchweek 12 of the Arabian Gulf League on Thursday night.

After Shabab dominated the first half, Al Ain broke the deadlock in the 50th minute through Tsukasa Shiotani.

Ten minutes later, Shiotani gave away a penalty kick for a foul on Ismael Al Hammadi. Ahmed Khalil scored from the spot with a brilliant Panenka to level things up.