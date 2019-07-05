The former AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder’s career has taken a dip as a coach

Alexandria: His brilliance as a player was undisputed but Clarence Seedorf’s transition into management has come with a steep learning curve. Unable to replicate his on-pitch achievements in the dugout, Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations showdown with Nigeria represents a defining moment for the Cameroon boss.

With a haul of four Champions League wins, five national titles and a host of individuals awards, the former AC Milan and Real Madrid midfielder’s career was one to envy. But two successive failures with AC Milan and Chinese club Shenzhen, and a relegation with Deportivo La Coruna have clouded his reputation as a coach.

The former Dutch star, now 43, succeeded Hugo Broos last year and has won three, drawn four and lost once in competition since taking charge of the five-time African champions.

Part of his legacy is at stake in Egypt as coach of the title-holders, and Seedorf will be judged by what happens here, with anything less than a quarter-finals place almost certainly set to trigger his post-tournament dismissal.

Since his appointment alongside former Ajax and Netherlands teammate Patrick Kluivert, Seedorf has found it difficult to rouse the Indomitable Lions.

His record in qualifying was tarnished by an embarrassing 1-1 draw with the Comoros and a goalless stalemate against Malawi, while repeat failures to score against Ghana and Benin at these finals have again raised questions over his suitability as coach.