Liverpool's Mo Salah is treated for a knock against Tottenham Hotspur. Image Credit: AP

London: Jurgen Klopp moved to allay fears over Mohammad Salah’s left ankle problem, saying his departure five minutes before the end of Premier League leaders Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur was a precautionary measure.

The 27-year-old Egyptian star — who had missed the previous match with Manchester United due to the injury — scored the decisive goal to bring up his half century of goals at Anfield.

Salah, who reached the landmark in 58 matches with only Roger Hunt getting there faster, has a few days to rest up before Saturday’s away game at Aston Villa as he was highly unlikely to feature in Wednesday’s League Cup clash with Arsenal.

“It’s the ankle, the ankle he has struggled with since the Leicester game,” said Klopp.

“It’s good but the longer the game goes the muscles get a bit tired, stuff like this, [and] if you get a knock on it then you feel it more.

“It makes no sense to try to push it through because we had other players, still options to change, and that’s what we did. No, nothing serious.”

League Cup fixtures

Tuesday

All matches 11.45pm

Everton v Watford

Manchester City v Southampton

Burton Albion v Leicester City

Crawley Town v Colchester United

Oxford United v Sunderland

Wednesday

Liverpool v Arsenal, 11.30pm

Aston Villa v Wolves, 11.45pm