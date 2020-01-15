Romelu Lukaku is Inter's top scorer this season. Image Credit: AFP

Milan: Romelu Lukaku scored after just 21 seconds as he bagged a brace in a 4-1 thumping of Cagliari that fired Inter Milan into the last eight of the Italian Cup.

Belgian Lukaku has looked a player reborn since moving to Italy and his double took his hot streak to six goals in his last four appearances.

The 26-year-old lashed home his opener with the match barely under way and then, after Borja Valero had made it 2-0 in the 22 minute, headed home his side’s third.