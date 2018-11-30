Abu Dhabi: Real Madrid may have lost a lot of sheen since the departure of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and may be struggling in La Liga but striker Karim Benzema is confident his side can retain the Fifa Club World Cup in UAE come December.
Santiago Solari’s side hit an all-time low last week following their horror display at Eibar, losing 3-0.
Real, however, are in line for a hat-trick of titles in the Club World Cup having won the last two editions and are take part in the showpiece event after winning their 11th European championship in May.
They will be taking on either Kashima Antlers of Japan or CD Guadalajara of Mexico in semi-finals on December 19.
“For confidence, for titles and because at Real Madrid we always play to win everything we’re involved in,” said Benzema, while speaking to Realmadrid.com.
“We’re fortunate enough to be playing in this competition and we’ll give it our all to win the title, it’s very important to us. We have to get it into our heads that we’re going to go and try and win this trophy.
Benzema’s side will be taking on Valencia in the Spanish League today where they are currently placed sixth behind Espanyol.
Central defender Raphael Varane also asserted that Los Blancos is keen on setting benchmarks.
“We want to keep making history. We’re very excited because it’s not easy to get to this stage, you have to win the Champions League,” he said.
“What’s more, winning three in a row has never been done before and we want to keep making history. We know it’s difficult but we’re excited and hungry to play this competition.”
The Frenchman who has made 151 appearances for Real, stressed that the team need to emphasise on finer details be it in set-piece or counter attacks.
“It’s the small elements which will be decisive,” he said. “We need everybody ready for the Club World Cup. We’re a group and a team and we have to stick together. In this kind of competition we need everybody and we must all be pulling in the same direction.”
Midfielder Toni Kroos, who will also have a key role of play in the axis along with Luka Modric and Isco if Real want to make another Club World Cup success a reality, also echoed that the team will not leave any stones unturned.
“If you’re involved in a tournament with this club, you have to win it,” he said. “We’re going to do as we have in previous years, go there and try to win.”