Dubai: Raheem Sterling has heaped praise on Manchester City’s Champions League last-16 opponents — saying they are a “fantastic club” and “massive”.
City forward Sterling has been linked with a move from the Etihad to the Bernabeu and, while he has insisted he is content in Manchester, a little bit of reading between the lines speaks volumes.
“Right now I’m at City and I’m really happy. But I say Real Madrid are a fantastic club,” Sterling told Spanish newspaper AS.
“When you see the white shirt you know exactly what the club stands for, it’s massive.
“But at the same time, I have a contract with City now and I have to respect this. But it’s a fantastic club.”
That sounds like a player who is trying to talk his way out of said contract and it doesn’t take a genius to see the game he is playing.
City could cash in on Sterling during the summer with a price tag of over 150 million pounds being rumoured, and if he is only content to “respect” his contract, maybe it is better for him to move on.
City play Real Madrid in the Champions League first leg in Madrid on Wednesday before the return game at the Etihad on March 17.