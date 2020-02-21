England forward looks likely to head for Real Madrid

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Raheem Sterling has heaped praise on Manchester City’s Champions League last-16 opponents — saying they are a “fantastic club” and “massive”.

City forward Sterling has been linked with a move from the Etihad to the Bernabeu and, while he has insisted he is content in Manchester, a little bit of reading between the lines speaks volumes.

“Right now I’m at City and I’m really happy. But I say Real Madrid are a fantastic club,” Sterling told Spanish newspaper AS.

“When you see the white shirt you know exactly what the club stands for, it’s massive.

“But at the same time, I have a contract with City now and I have to respect this. But it’s a fantastic club.”

That sounds like a player who is trying to talk his way out of said contract and it doesn’t take a genius to see the game he is playing.

City could cash in on Sterling during the summer with a price tag of over 150 million pounds being rumoured, and if he is only content to “respect” his contract, maybe it is better for him to move on.