Neymar Jr is officially the first sports icon to join popular video game Fortnite, an Epic Games representative confirmed to Gulf News. The Brazilian footballer, who plays as a forward for French side Paris St-Germain, will be a key part of the Battle Pass for Season 6, with more information due to be revealed in the coming months.
Neymar himself teased the collaboration this week, retweeting a teaser from Fortnite that depicts his No 10 shirt with the googly-eyed emoji.
In January, Fortnite brought 23 global football teams from across five continents into the game’s landscape. Football is the most popular sport across their global player base, said Epic Games, and Neymar has one of the highest followings among players.
“Partnerships with Fortnite allow sports franchises and iconic athletes like Neymar Jr to connect with their fans in a new medium, and to reach a highly engaged audience of millions of players,” they added.
Season 6 will launch where season 5 left off, after Agent Jones recruited familiar faces and expert hunters such as the Mandalorian, Ripley & the Xenomorph from 'Alien', Predator, Michonne & Daryl of 'The Walking Dead', Master Chief, Kratos and more into the island to prevent anyone from escaping the Loop.
Fortnite is a popular online video game, featuring elements of sandbox survival and battle royale, which launched in 2017.