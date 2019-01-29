However, the hosts can depart with their heads held high as they captivated the crowds — from home and abroad — during the tournament, and they more than held their own against the Qataris. After bossing the opening period at a sold-out Mohammad Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday night, the Whites were inches away from taking the lead when Ali Mabkhout was denied by Saad Al Sheeb on 21st minute. Disaster stuck as the hosts and their fans looked on in despair as Qatar broke upfield and took the lead through a strike by Boualem Khoukhi that slipped through the normally safe hands of Khalid Essa.