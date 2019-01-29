After taking a cautious approach trying to take a measure of the their opponents, Qatar shot into lead through a counter in the 22nd minute. Khoukhi, after being sent through on goal by Akram Hassan Afif, made the run from the right and sent in a grounder which should have been easily grabbed by Khalid Eisa. However, the goalkeeper, who has been good so far in the tournament, erred and the ball slipped under his outstretched hands into the goal.