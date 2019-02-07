Guardiola lamented the lack of recovery time between this game and hosting Chelsea but believes this could prove a significant week in the title race should City claim a third successive win. He said: “We have started well. Arsenal and now here, which we knew would be tough, and now comes a big test; a big goal. Chelsea are an exceptional team, who have had seven days to prepare. We have to prepare well. It really is a final for us. If we are able to take these points, it is a huge step forward.”