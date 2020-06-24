Tottenham's talismanic striker Harry Kane wants to steer his club to Uefa Champions League. Image Credit: Reuters

London: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane came to the aid of manager Jose Mourinho following their 2-0 win over West Ham on Tuesday.

Mourinho had earlier been criticised by pundit Paul Merson as the latter had said that Kane would struggle to score goals under the tutelage of the Portuguese.

Kane, who got on the scoresheet against ‘The Hammers’, said that he has no problems with Mourinho and duo share the similar goal of helping Spurs enter the Champions League next season.

“I’ve got no problem with how the manager plays. He’s here to win, we’re here to win games. Obviously this season, to get into the Champions League and next season to progress and try to win something,” Kane told BBC Sport after the end of the West Ham game.

“People, pundits have their opinions. In terms of how I feel, I feel really good. I’m positive, in really good shape and like I say, I can only do what I do and try not to listen to the noise outside,” he added.

An own goal from Thomas Soucek and Kane’s 82nd minute goal ensured all three points for Spurs in their second match of the revamped Premier League calendar.

This was their first win in seven matches in all competitions and they are now placed at the seventh spot with 45 points - six behind fourth-placed Chelsea.