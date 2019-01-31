Abu Dhabi: On Thursday, New York City FC held a private training session while the squad is in Abu Dhabi preparing for the 2019 Major League Soccer season.
The American club will play two friendlies as part of the training camp in the UAE capital, taking on Copenhagen on February 3 and then face Swedish champions AIK on February 8.
Speaking on the sidelines of training, NYCFC head coach Domenec Torrent said: “I think [Abu Dhabi] is a good place to start preseason for us. We have two tough games against European teams. It’s better for us to play with these kinds of teams because it’s a challenge for us to play against them.”