Supporter died following clashes outside San Siro last December

Milan: A Napoli “ultra” fan has been arrested and accused of killing the Inter Milan supporter who died following clashes outside the San Siro ahead of a Serie A match last December.

Fabio Manduca, a 39-year-old Napoli fan, is accused of driving the SUV that fatally struck Daniele Belardinelli, a 35-year-old Inter supporter who died in the December 26 clashes.

Manduca, who has a long criminal record, has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Prosecutors believe that Manduca, who refused to answer questions by authorities in the 10-month investigation, has ties to the Naples-area Camorra crime syndicate.