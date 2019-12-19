International will officially become a Red on January 1

Takumi Minamino signs on at Liverpool. Image Credit: Liverpool Twitter

Liverpool: Takumi Minamino will become the first Japanese player for Liverpool.

The Premier League leaders announced the signing of the 24-year-old Minamino on Thursday, saying he will officially join on January 1

“It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player,” the Japan attacking midfielder said. “I’m so excited that the moment has come true.”

Minamino made a big impression in two games between Liverpool and Salzburg in the group stage of the Champions League this season.

A midfielder who can also play as a forward, Minamino joined Salzburg from Japanese club Cerezo Osaka in 2015. He reportedly had a release clause of 7.25 million pounds.