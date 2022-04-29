Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as the Austrian national team coach, the country’s football association president Gerhard Milletich said today.
Rangnick, who will make way at United for Erik ten Haag at the end of the season, has said he will also stay on in a consultancy role at United.
Three games left
“I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United,” Rangnick said. “I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again.”
The 63-year-old still has three games left as United’s interim manager before handing over to new boss ten Hag at the end of the season, and must win all three just to equal the club’s lowest ever Premier League points total.