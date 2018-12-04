There will be those who say one side will still be disadvantaged, Boca were the ones who were attacked, but it was River Plate who should be playing the second leg at their stadium after drawing the first leg 2-2 away. Some even suggested Boca be awarded the win without playing as it was the fault of River’s fans. But this way, safety and neutrality is assured, the game is played and Fifa Club World Cup chances remain. A lack of fans or an atmosphere in Madrid is just unfortunate collateral.