Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. Image Credit: AFP

Glasgow: Jermain Defoe’s hat-trick blasted Rangers to the top of the Scottish Premiership as their 5-0 thrashing of Hamilton took advantage of Celtic’s shock loss at Livingston.

Defoe’s goal-blitz helped Steven Gerrard’s side move into pole position for the first time this season.

Former Tottenham forward Defoe opened the scoring at Ibrox before Connor Goldson’s header and a Borna Barisic free-kick increased the lead.

It was Defoe who completed the rout with two more second-half goals as Rangers moved two points clear of champions Celtic.

Earlier on Sunday, Celtic were rocked by Livingston’s first-ever victory over the Glasgow club, as the hosts won 2-0.

It meant Neil Lennon’s side lost for the first time in the Scottish Premiership this season.

“You can’t panic but I am expecting better. I did tell them before the game that the fixture was a concern,” Lennon said.