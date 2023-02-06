Who was Jimmy Greaves?

Jimmy Greaves was one of the greatest strikers ever to grace the game and set countless records during an incredible playing career.



Born in East Ham on 20 February, 1940, Greaves signed professional forms at Chelsea aged 17 in 1957. He went on to score 132 goals in 169 appearances for the Blues before a transfer to Italy and AC Milan in 1960. His stay in Serie A was brief and after nine goals in 14 games he came to England with Tottenham for a famous £99,999 transfer fee in December 1961. He got a hat-trick on his debut and went on to score 266 goals in 379 appearances.



He also scored 44 goals in 57 games for England. In 1965 - the year before England’s home World Cup which they won - he contracted hepatitis and was out of action for several months. He recovered to make the Three Lions squad and played in the first three games of the tournament, but injury then ruled him out of the quarter-final. Geoff Hurst took his place and would go on to make a name for himself by becoming the first man to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final and be on the winning team when England recorded a 4–2 victory over West Germany at Wembley Stadium in 1966.



Greaves retired at the end of the 1970/71 season and spent much of the decade battling alcoholism. He got himself sober and was back in the public spotlight when ITV executives paired him up with former Liverpool footballer Ian St John to create the iconic football show Saint and Greavsie.



Greaves passed away in the early hours of Sunday 19 September, 2021, aged 81.

