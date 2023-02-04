Dubai: Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City renew Premier League hostilities just two weeks on from playing out a six-goal thriller at the Etihad Stadium.

Spurs will be seeking revenge having squandered a two goal lead to go down 4-2 but they may have to do it without coach Antonio Conte on the touchline.

The Italian had surgery to remove his gallbladder and so his assistant Cristian Stellini could be in charge for the match in his absence.

Fifth spot

Spurs won their last game against Preston in the FA Cup fourth round where new boy Arnaut Danjuma was on target and the striker could push for a starting place alongside Harry Kane and Son Heung-min while Nathan Ake fired City through to the fifth round at the expense of Arsenal.

The Lilywhites are currently sitting fifth in the table and playing catch-up in the Champions League race. They are behind Newcastle United and Manchester United, both of whom have a game in hand, and getting anything against City will be seen as a bonus considering four of their last five league games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have ended in defeat.

But Pep Guardiola has lost all four of his previous visits to Tottenham so there is a chance for the home side. They have been handed a timely double injury boost ahead of the game what with striker Richarlison recovering from an adductor niggle, and Lucas Moura ready to return from his troublesome tendon problem.

An immediate debut could be handed to former City product Pedro Porro who arrived from Sporting Lisbon on deadline day while Kane will be in search of goal number 200 in the Premier League which would see him surpass Jimmy Greaves in Tottenham’s all-time scoring charts.

Stellar record

With Joao Cancelo completing his loan move to Bayern Munich, 18-year-old Rico Lewis will continue at full-back for City but there are concerns over the fitness of John Stones and Phil Foden.

Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Julian Alvarez could be recalled to the side while Riyad Mahrez will aim to build on a stellar record of seven goals and four assists against Spurs.