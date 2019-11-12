Dubai: Du Football Champions, home of the UAE’s official Schools and Streets Cup in partnership with La Liga, has kicked off of its fifth season on the heels of a successful fourth season.
Played to world-class standards, the cups are conducted at a national level and played in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The Championship is open to boys and girls aged 10-18 and will cultivate their sporting talents and aptitudes.
The opening week in the Northern Emirates witnessed a host of young footballers taking part in the competition and also hoping to catch the eye of La Liga’s scouts, who are looking for the best players across the UAE.
Commenting on the much-anticipated kick-off, Maite Ventura, Managing Director of LaLiga — Mena, said: “Du Football Champions has recorded significant advancements over the last four years. We are proud of what the platform has achieved and we hope more young players join the Du La Liga High Performance Centre, where they will receive the opportunity to potentially get scouted and carve out a professional footballing career at the highest possible level.”