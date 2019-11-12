Rising Pirates v FC Strikers at the Du Football Champions. Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: Du Football Champions, home of the UAE’s official Schools and Streets Cup in partnership with La Liga, has kicked off of its fifth season on the heels of a successful fourth season.

Played to world-class standards, the cups are conducted at a national level and played in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates. The Championship is open to boys and girls aged 10-18 and will cultivate their sporting talents and aptitudes.

The opening week in the Northern Emirates witnessed a host of young footballers taking part in the competition and also hoping to catch the eye of La Liga’s scouts, who are looking for the best players across the UAE.