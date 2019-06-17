San Jose: Costa Rica captain Celso Borges and Bryan Oviedo scored in the first 20 minutes and the Ticos routed visiting Nicaragua 4-0 on Sunday in their opening match of the Gold Cup football tournament.

The biennial showdown of Concacaf nations saw a rare start outside the United States for Costa Rica, playing in the national stadium at San Jose.

In another Group B match, Haiti edged Bermuda 2-1.

Oviedo opened the scoring for Costa Rica in the seventh minute and Borges followed in the 19th as the Ticos seized command early.

Elias Aguilar and Allan Cruz added to the tally.

Costa Rica, which made a semi-final run in the 2017 Gold Cup, last reached the final in 2002 and last won the trophy in 1989.