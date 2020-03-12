Italian champions activate 'all the isolation procedures required by law'

Juventus' Daniele Rugani. Image Credit: AP

Milan: Juventus and Italy defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A champions announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old “has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” the Turin club said in a statement.

“Juventus is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him,” the team added.

Juventus are due to host French club Lyon in a Champions League last 16, second leg clash behind closed doors in Turin next Tuesday.

All sports in Italy have been suspended until April 3, including Serie A football, but Champions League and Europa League matches are under the jurisdiction of UEFA.