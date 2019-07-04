Peru's Luis Advincula celebrates after the match with team mates. Image Credit: Reuters

Porto Alegre, Brazil: Peru advanced to the final of the Copa America and a date with hosts Brazil after beating reigning champions Chile 3-0 on Wednesday.

Peru took the lead 20 minutes into the match when a corner from the right was nodded on to Edison Flores, who volleyed home at the back post.

Yoshimar Yotun doubled their lead 17 minutes later when he took advantage of a goalkeeping mistake by Gabriel Arias, and captain Paolo Guerrero made it 3-0 in second-half stoppage time.

Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese saved a dinked penalty from Eduardo Vargas shortly before the final whistle.