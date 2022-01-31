London: Frank Lampard has signed a contract to take over as manager of Premier League side Everton.
Lampard, who has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in January 2021, has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Merseyside club.
"It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club with the size and tradition of Everton," said Lampard.
"I'm very hungry to get started."
Lampard's first match in charge will be Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brentford at Goodison Park.
Temporary charge
Everton sacked Rafa Benitez earlier in January following a run of only one victory in 13 league games. Former Everton striker Duncan Ferguson took temporary charge of the team for their next game, a 1-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.
Former England midfielder Lampard called time on a glittering playing career, the majority of which was spent with Chelsea, in 2017. He moved into management a year later with Derby County, becoming Chelsea coach in 2019.