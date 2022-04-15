Burnley have taken a huge risk. They have sacked coach Sean Dyche following a poor run where they have managed just one win in their last seven league games. But, Dyche has made a career out of saving the Turf Moor club from relegation and with winnable games to come, he may have well saved them again. But now? Who knows…

Dyche became manager of Burnley in 2012 when the club was languishing in 14th spot in the Championship. But he got them promoted to the Premier League in just two years and established them over the next 10 years as regulars of the top division. The no-nonsense coach had several scraps with relegation - and he won them more often than he lost.

The club went down in 2015 but came straight back up the following year but this season they are back in trouble. Currently third from bottom and four points from safety, they have made the bold move to sack the man who has kept them up all these years. It seems a ridiculous decision by chairman Alan Pace. To make such a big move with just eight games remaining is a huge risk. What is even stranger about this is that Pace literally begged him to stay and sign a new deal 6 months ago. Without him, most feel Burnley’s Premier League status would have gone years ago.

Fighting for survival

He got them as high as 7th in the Premier League in the 2017/18 season but more often than not he has found his side in the bottom half fighting for survival. They have become used to a scrap and with Dyche in charge you always felt they would stay up.

The tough coach demanded the very best from his players and always got that little bit extra from them in their bid for safety. But with him being given the bullet, heads could drop and the team may well struggle.

He recently oversaw a vital win over Everton and they beat Tottenham not long ago and got impressive draws against Arsenal and Man Utd.