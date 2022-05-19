Burnley face Aston Villa tonight at Villa Park in a huge Premier League clash knowing a win could lift them out of the bottom three of the table.
Mike Jackson’s side had picked up some form recently by winning three matches and drawing one. The good run had pulled them out of the relegation zone but following two successive defeats they are back in there.
Everton face Crystal Palace tonight and know that a win at Goodison Park will guarantee safety. That would leave one last relegation spot between Jackson’s men and Leeds.
But if Everton fail to win then all three teams will head into the final day of the season with the possibility of going down. Norwich and Watford have already been relegated and one of the afforementioned three will join them in the Championship next season.
League double
Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa are vying to complete a league double over Burnley for the first time since the 1925-26 campaign but are currently out of form at Villa Park. They have just won two of their last 10 home games.
They will be missing Ezri Konsa for tonight’s clash after he injured his knee against Crystal Palace and Calum Chambers is expected to deputise for him at centre-back.
Burnley, who have lost their final away league fixture in four of the past five seasons, will assess defenders James Tarkowski and Ben Mee. Both have had respective hamstring and shin problems.