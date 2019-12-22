Berlin: Bayern Munich on Sunday confirmed interim boss Hansi Flick will remain head coach “until at least” the end of the season after winning eight of his 10 games in charge.
“FC Bayern and Hansi Flick have agreed” that he “will remain head coach … at least until the end of the current season,” the club said in a statement.
“A continuation of Hansi Flick as head coach beyond that is a conceivable option for FC Bayern.”
Defending champion Bayern Munich left it late to secure a win on Saturday with 18-year-old Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee again proving the hero for Bayern. Substitute Zirkzee scored in the 86th minute for Bayern to beat Wolfsburg 2-0. Serge Gnabry added another in the 89th.