“I can’t sit back and say we have achieved our objective of making it to the Round of 16 and let this game go. This can be an opportunity to make some history and that’s what we intend to do. We are very happy to make it to the last 16 and now we will do everything we can, to go further, to the next round of the Asian Cup,” asserted Verbeek, who hoped that his No.10 Mohsin Johar, having recovered from injury, will be able to give 100 per cent.